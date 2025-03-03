Ammonia use not illegal for air-conditioning in katha-manufacturing units: Association

The Himachal Pradesh Katha Manufacturers Association has strongly refuted allegations of illegal ammonia use in refrigeration plants of katha-manufacturing units across the state. Association president Ashok Sharma, who owns a unit in Amb, Una district, dismissed the claims as baseless, asserting that both ammonia and freon are legally used with the full knowledge and approval of the Pollution Control Board and Forest Department.

Katha is an edible product extracted from the heartwood of khair trees. The extraction process involves boiling wood shavings at high temperatures to release catechin into water. This catechin-rich water is filtered and dehydrated into a thick paste, which is further dried using refrigeration to obtain the final product. Katha is widely used in the preparation of paan, as well as in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

Addressing concerns about the cooling process, Sharma pointed to a state government notification (No. FFE-B-F(7)-1/2000) dated April 29, 2008, which explicitly permits katha boiler units to install a cooling chamber with a 40-tonne capacity. Additionally, the notification allows these units to install two air-conditioning units, each with a maximum capacity of 5 tonnes.

He criticised certain individuals within the trade for spreading misinformation, suggesting that such allegations were driven by vested interests rather than genuine environmental concerns.

Sharma emphasised that there are no legal restrictions on the choice of refrigerants used in air conditioners at katha units. Some manufacturers opt for ammonia, similar to its application in cold storage cooling towers, while others use freon, a common refrigerant in air conditioning systems. He reiterated that all katha-manufacturing units strictly adhere to the Manufacture, Storage, and Import of Hazardous Chemicals (MSIHC) Rules, with regular inspections conducted by officials from the Pollution Control Board and Forest Department.

Supporting Sharma’s claims, Parveen Dhiman, Regional Officer of the Pollution Control Board (PCB) in Una, confirmed that the Board had received complaints regarding ammonia use and had conducted a joint inspection with the Forest Department. The inspection report (No. 2198-99) dated February 27, 2025, and addressed to the Member Secretary of PCB Shimla, clarified that ammonia and freon gases are not illegal for use as coolants in air conditioners at Katha units.

Dhiman explained that while ammonia is classified as a hazardous chemical under MSIHC Rules, environmental clearance is only mandatory if its usage and storage exceed 50 tonnes. Since the ammonia quantities used in katha units were well below this threshold, the air cooling installations were found to be legally compliant.

Meanwhile, Una Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sushil Rana stated that, based on the recommendations of the joint inspection report, he had issued a written communication (Ref. No. 10868-92, dated February 18, 2025) to all IBR boiling units.

The directive requires them to submit comprehensive on-site emergency plans, detailing preventive measures, emergency response procedures, and safety protocols to manage potential hazards effectively.

The inspection report and subsequent directives reaffirm that katha-manufacturing units are operating within legal guidelines. However, authorities continue to monitor compliance to ensure environmental safety and adherence to regulations.