Amrit sarovars in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, August 17

As many as 102 ‘amrit sarovars’ (water tanks) have been constructed in various development blocks of Chamba district, said Deputy Commissioner DC Rana here.

The DC said that these amrit sarovars had been constructed by the rural development department.

Of 102 amrit sarovars, 83 were inaugurated by elderly persons, freedom fighters and retired soldiers of the villages, the DC said, adding that these rainwater tanks would have a capacity of 10 lakh to 90 lakh litres.