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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Amritsar man arrested with 257 gram chitta near Shoghi

Amritsar man arrested with 257 gram chitta near Shoghi

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:03 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Busting two arms smuggling modules linked to foreign based handlers, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police have arrested four persons, including two juveniles. Representative image/iStock
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The district police have arrested Resham Singh (34), a resident of Amritsar, Punjab, with around 257 grams of chitta (heroin), making it one of the highest seizures of the contraband this year.

During the operation, the Special Cell of the district police stopped a taxi near Shoghi, about 14 km away from Shimla. During checking, the police seized the contraband from Resham’s possession and arrested him.

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Additional SP, Shimla (City), Mehar Panwar, while addressing a press conference, said that he was under surveillance for a long time. She added that on Tuesday when Resham was on his way to Shimla, he was arrested with commercial quantity of chitta that he was planning to sell in the capital city and its surrounding areas.

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Mehar said that a case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act, 1985, had been registered against the accused and an investigation was underway.

In another case, the district police have arrested another key drug trafficker from Punjab for supplying chitta in Shimla. The accused has been identified as Sukhpal Singh (28), a resident of Maniana village in Sangrur, Punjab.

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She said that on September 8, 2026, the police had arrested Ankit, a resident of Kotkhai, Shimla, with 29 grams of chitta. “The police examined the call details, WhatsApp chats and Internet Protocol Detail Records and found that Ankit was haviwng conversations with Sukhpal regarding chitta. A police team arrested Ankit from Punjab and brought him to Shimla,” she added.

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