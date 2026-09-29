The arrest was made by a team of the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) near the Hill Top temple under the Damtal police station jurisdiction last evening following a specific input. During a search, the police recovered 34.5 gm heroin from the possession of the accused.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Sarabjit Kaur (43), daughter of Amar Singh, a resident of Street No. 3, House No. 112, near Kot Khalsa, Amritsar, Punjab.

Advertisement

Following the recovery, the Damtal police registered FIR No. 150/2026 under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and arrested her. The police have initiated further investigation to establish the forward and backward linkages of the recovered contraband and identify others allegedly involved in its supply and distribution.

Nurpur SP Ilma Afroz said preliminary investigation had revealed that the accused was a habitual offender and had allegedly been involved in several drug-related cases registered at different police stations in Punjab.

Advertisement

According to the SP, six FIRs under the NDPS Act had previously been registered against the woman. These included two cases in Amritsar in 2019, one in Gurdaspur in 2018 and three in Pathankot in 2025. With the latest case registered in Nurpur, the accused is now facing seven NDPS Act cases, the SP said.

She said sustained efforts were being made to break the interstate network involved in narcotics trafficking in the border areas adjoining Punjab.

Meanwhile, the CIA team also intercepted a Santro car (HP-21A-3525) at Chhatroli near Jassur last evening and recovered 11.81 gm heroin concealed under a seat in a polythene bag.

The occupants of the car were identified as Sandeep, alias Sandy, of Bassa village, and Ankush of Nagrota Surian under Jawali police station jurisdiction. The duo, suspected to be involved in drug peddling, were arrested and a case under the NDPS Act was registered against them.