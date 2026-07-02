Amru Ram unanimously elected Mandi Zila Parishad Chairperson, Bodi Devi Vice-Chairperson

Amru Ram, elected member from Ward No. 21 (Khilda), and Bodi Devi, elected member from Ward No. 9 (Thachi), were unanimously elected Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the Mandi Zila Parishad, respectively, on Thursday. The election to the posts of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the Mandi Zila Parishad was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner-cum-presiding officer Apoorv Devgan at the Zila Parishad Hall. The Deputy Commissioner administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson.

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Devgan congratulated them on their election and formally inducted them into their offices. Several public representatives and senior officials, including MLAs Anil Sharma, Vinod Kumar, Rakesh Jamwal, Inder Singh, Dalip Thakur, Puran Chand Thakur and Deep Raj, attended the oath-taking ceremony. The newly elected members of the Mandi Zila Parishad also attended the event.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner Gursimar Singh, along with the District Panchayat Officer and Zila Parishad Secretary Ankit Dogra, were also present during the election and the swearing-in ceremony.