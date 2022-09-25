Anand meets Sonia, discusses HP elections

New Delhi, September 24
Anand Sharma, former Union minister and member of the G-23 group of the Congress, met party president Sonia Gandhi for over an hour today. Sources said the two discussed the Himachal Assembly elections and the poll for the post of Congress president for which nominations began.
The meeting at 10, Janpath, the residence of Sonia, held a day after Congress president’s similar engagement with former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, also a G-23 member.
Sharma’s meeting with Sonia assumes significance in the wake of the former’s resignation as chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Steering Committee for the coming elections.
Sharma had quit citing “self-respect as non-negotiable” and had said he had not been invited for any meetings called in respect of the Himachal elections.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz
According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...
'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet
Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...
'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi
Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...
Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar
Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...