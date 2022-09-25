Anand meets Sonia, discusses HP elections

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 24

Anand Sharma, former Union minister and member of the G-23 group of the Congress, met party president Sonia Gandhi for over an hour today. Sources said the two discussed the Himachal Assembly elections and the poll for the post of Congress president for which nominations began.

The meeting at 10, Janpath, the residence of Sonia, held a day after Congress president’s similar engagement with former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, also a G-23 member.

Sharma’s meeting with Sonia assumes significance in the wake of the former’s resignation as chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Steering Committee for the coming elections.

Sharma had quit citing “self-respect as non-negotiable” and had said he had not been invited for any meetings called in respect of the Himachal elections.