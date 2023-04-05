Ancient idol found during excavation of Bhalthi Narayan temple at Lug valley in Kullu district

Our Correspondent

KULLU, APRIL 4

An ancient idol was found in Bhalthi Narayan temple in the Lug valley region during excavation for the construction of a retaining wall of the temple yesterday.

Kahika festival is to be organised in the temple this year after 30 years. The work of constructing the retaining wall and renovating the temple premises was underway when the idol was found. The elderly of the region said that such an idol is also present in the religious town of Manikaran, which dates back to the 16th century.

This idol is believed to be of the deity Bhalthi Narayan from the 16th century. Recovery of this idol before the Kahika is being considered a miracle by the Haryans (residents of deity’s area). The idol is very attractive and people of the area are reaching here to have its glimpse.

Chaman Thakur, kardar (caretaker) of deity Bhalthi Narayan, said that the recovery of an ancient idol is an auspicious sign for Kahika to be held this year. He said that Kahika of Bhalthi Narayan and Khaladi Narayan would be held in the month of Shravan. He said the idol is from around the 16th century. The idol found in the courtyard of the deity will now be consecrated with the rituals.

There are hundreds of temples of Gods and Goddesses in Kullu and sculptures and artefacts are found during excavation around these temples. Some temples here are believed to have been constructed by the Pandavas during the period of their exile. About two months ago, an ancient idol was found from the temple premises of the deity Jwani Mahadev in Neuli in Kharal valley, adjacent Kullu town.

