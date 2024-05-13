Anganwadi workers seek regular jobs

Shimla, May 12
Anganwadi workers have urged the Central Government to regularise their employment.
The demand was raised during a conference of Theog Project Unit of CITU related to Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union held in Sarai Hall, Theog.
Addressing the conference, CITU state president Vijendra Mehra proposed 100% appointment in pre-primary, abolishment of the condition of 45 years in this appointment, accepting the degree of any recognised university of India for supervisor appointment, immediate recruitment of matriculation and graduation personnel as supervisors on the basis of seniority, giving the status of government employee, salary and seniority benefits on the lines of Haryana, providing other leave, including medical, on the lines of Punjab, raising the retirement age to 65 years and upgrading all mini Anganwadi centres to the status of full centres.
