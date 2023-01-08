Anganwari, mid-day meal workers seek salary hike

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 7

Anganwari and mid-day meal workers have the Central and state governments to hike their salaries. They sent a memorandum of their demands to Mandi MP Pratibha Singh through her private secretary Sonam Negi at the Gandhi Bhawan here yesterday.

Hamindri Sharma, district president of the Anganwari Workers Union, and Satish Kumar, state president of the Mid-Day Meal Workers Union, said, “We have been urging governments to increase the minimum wage of anganwari and mid-day meal workers to at least Rs 26,000 per month and declare them as government employees to provide them pension, gratuity and other retirement benefits.”

They said, “We have been urging the Central Government to implement the recommendations of the 45th Labour Conference but to no avail. We are demanding the cancellation of the new nutrition tracker and the New Education Policy.”

The unions were also demanding that anganwari centres be declared as pre-nursery centres. The budget should be increased for mid-day meals and a minimum of two workers should be recruited in all schools.