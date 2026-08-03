Anglers’ Paradise: How Kullu’s rivers are driving tourism

Nestled amid the Himalayas, Kullu district has emerged as one of Himachal Pradesh’s leading destinations for angling tourism, drawing fishing enthusiasts from across the country to its pristine rivers and streams.

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With the Beas and Tirthan rivers offering ideal cold-water habitats for trout, the sport has evolved beyond recreation into an important contributor to the local tourism economy while promoting the conservation of aquatic biodiversity.

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Popular destinations such as Tirthan Valley, Banjar, Patlikuhal and Manali have become preferred locations for anglers seeking both adventure and scenic beauty.

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Trout, known for thriving in cold, oxygen-rich waters, is not only the main attraction for anglers but is also a prized delicacy with strong demand among tourists and in markets beyond the district. The growing popularity of trout has created livelihood opportunities for local guides, homestay owners, transport operators, restaurants and fish farmers, making angling tourism an important economic activity for the region.

Stakeholders, however, believe that the long-term success of the sector depends on responsible fishing practices and sustained conservation efforts.

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Sandeep Kanwer, an office-bearer of the Himachal Pradesh Trout Conservation and Angling Association, said angling tourism has been flourishing in Kullu for many years and the association has been actively working to promote it while encouraging conservation.

“Every year, we organise a three-day angling sports meet in Kullu, attracting enthusiasts from different parts of the country. The competition follows the ‘catch-and-release’ format, where participants catch trout and immediately release them back into the river. The objective is to spread awareness about trout conservation while allowing anglers to enjoy the sport responsibly,” he said.

According to Kanwer, the ‘catch-and-release’ model has helped promote the idea that tourism and conservation can go hand in hand. Rather than focusing on harvesting fish, the practice encourages visitors to value healthy river ecosystems and sustainable angling.

Despite its potential, stakeholders say the angling sector has faced setbacks in recent years due to repeated natural disasters. Heavy rains, flashfloods and changing river conditions have adversely affected trout habitats, leading to a decline in fish populations in several streams.

Tourism stakeholder Shakti Singh said the reduced availability of trout has affected angling activities in many parts of the district. He stressed the need for regular restocking of trout seed in rivers and streams to help revive fish populations.

“There is immense potential for angling tourism in Kullu, but conservation measures must be strengthened. Restocking trout in suitable water bodies will help sustain the sport and benefit the local tourism industry,” he said.

Singh also pointed out that an angling lake developed in Kullu for beginners is currently lying defunct. Reviving the facility, he said, would encourage first-time anglers, provide training opportunities and widen participation in the sport.

The Fisheries Department is also working to strengthen angling tourism by identifying suitable locations along riverbanks for future development. Deputy Director of Fisheries, Kullu, Jai Singh said the district possesses significant potential for the sport and that the government is committed to promoting it in a sustainable manner.

He said the department is identifying sites where angling infrastructure can be developed while ensuring that conservation remains a priority.

With its crystal-clear rivers, thriving trout culture and breathtaking landscapes, Kullu continues to hold immense promise as an angling destination. As tourism stakeholders, conservation groups and government agencies work together, the emphasis is increasingly shifting from simply catching fish to protecting the fragile river ecosystems that make the sport possible. The growing acceptance of responsible angling practices reflects a broader understanding that conserving trout today will ensure that future generations of anglers continue to experience the unique charm of Kullu’s rivers.