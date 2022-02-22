Angling contest in Kullu from April 8

Mandi, February 21
The Trout Conservation and Angling Association (TCAA) will organise a catch and release angling championship in Kullu district from April 8 to 10. The association organises the event every year to promote angling tourism, conservation of trout, its habitats and encouraging recreational fishing without harming it.
The event could not be organised for the past two years due to the Covid outbreak. Last time, the angling championship was held at Kasol in 2019.
Krishan Sandhu, a spokesman for the TCAA, said that the event aimed at making people aware of the conservation of trout fish and its habitats. He said, “Illicit poaching of fish in water streams of Kullu district is rampant and we are struggling to check this malpractice”.
“Angling tourism will generate employment for the youth in Kullu. The rising pollution in the Beas and the Parbati is posing a threat to the fish. Locals dump plastic waste into the rivers. During the championship, a drive will be held to clean the banks of the rivers,” he added.
He said, “We are planning to conduct an event at Jibhi in Banjar subdivision of Kullu district in which anglers from all over the nation will be invited”. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve Ukraine crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA
Court sends him to ED custody till March 3