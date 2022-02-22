Angling contest in Kullu from April 8

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 21

The Trout Conservation and Angling Association (TCAA) will organise a catch and release angling championship in Kullu district from April 8 to 10. The association organises the event every year to promote angling tourism, conservation of trout, its habitats and encouraging recreational fishing without harming it.

The event could not be organised for the past two years due to the Covid outbreak. Last time, the angling championship was held at Kasol in 2019.

Krishan Sandhu, a spokesman for the TCAA, said that the event aimed at making people aware of the conservation of trout fish and its habitats. He said, “Illicit poaching of fish in water streams of Kullu district is rampant and we are struggling to check this malpractice”.

“Angling tourism will generate employment for the youth in Kullu. The rising pollution in the Beas and the Parbati is posing a threat to the fish. Locals dump plastic waste into the rivers. During the championship, a drive will be held to clean the banks of the rivers,” he added.

He said, “We are planning to conduct an event at Jibhi in Banjar subdivision of Kullu district in which anglers from all over the nation will be invited”. —