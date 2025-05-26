DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Ani MLA visits flashflood-hit areas in Kullu, reviews loss

Ani MLA visits flashflood-hit areas in Kullu, reviews loss

Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 03:20 AM May 26, 2025 IST
Ani MLA Lokender Kumar today visited the flood-affected Jagatkhana area under the Nirmand subdivision of Kullu district to take stock of the destruction caused by a flashflood triggered by heavy rain on Saturday evening.

The flashflood resulted in significant damage, with nearly 20 vehicles — mostly parked along the roadside — either swept away or buried under debris. The sudden deluge caused panic among the local population, prompting the evacuation of nearby houses in the interest of public safety.

Kumar met the affected families and expressed serious dissatisfaction with the local administration’s delayed response. He criticised the authorities for their failure to swiftly begin the restoration of damaged road links, which are crucial for connectivity in the region. “It has been over 15 hours since the incident, yet the debris has not been cleared and many vehicles are still trapped. This shows the lack of preparedness on the part of the administration,” the MLA said.

He directed the officials concerned to expedite the restoration work and ensure that all trapped vehicles are retrieved without delay. The blocked Jagatkhana–Chatty–Tunan road continues to hamper relief and rescue efforts, causing additional distress to the local population. Local residents shared harrowing accounts of the incident. “The situation turned chaotic within minutes. Water and debris rushed into homes and shops, leaving people with no option but to flee,” said a resident.

Devki, a former Pradhan of Jagatkhana panchayat, highlighted infrastructural negligence as a contributing factor. “A culvert in the area was blocked, which redirected the water flow towards residential and commercial areas, worsening the flood’s impact,” she explained. She urged quick action from higher authorities, especially the PWD.

