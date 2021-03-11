BJP MLA Anil Sharma thanks Himachal CM for chopper for his ailing father

Mandi, May 8
BJP MLA from Mandi Sadar Anil Sharma today expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for providing a helicopter to airlift his ailing father former Telecom Minister Pandit Sukh Ram (95) from Mandi to Delhi for better treatment on Saturday.
Sukh Ram was admitted to zonal hospital Mandi for treatment after he had suffered a brain stroke on Friday.
“With the help of Chief Minister, I could airlift my father to Delhi in time, who is now undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi, for brain stroke. The condition of my father is stable and doctors on duty are administering him medicine. However, the doctors said any surgery would not be conducted due to his old age,” Anil Sharma said.
