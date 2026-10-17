Anirudh Singh calls for job-oriented skill training at a workshop in Dharamsala

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh has stressed on the need to equip rural youth with market-oriented skills and ensure sustained employment opportunities under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY).

The minister was speaking while chairing the Northern Regional Workshop on the DDU-GKY at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday. Representatives from eight states — Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh — participated in the workshop.

Advertisement

He said the scheme was empowering rural youth economically by providing skill training in various sectors. It was particularly beneficial for those unable to access technical education and skill development opportunities due to financial constraints.

Advertisement

Anirudh Singh urged project implementing agencies to ensure the quality of training programmes and pay equal attention to securing regular employment for trained candidates.

He said such workshops provided a valuable platform for representatives of different states to share experiences, exchange ideas and offer suggestions for more effective implementation of the scheme.

Advertisement

Highlighting Himachal Pradesh’s geographical challenges, the minister said the state’s mountainous terrain posed greater difficulties in carrying out development works and building infrastructure compared with the plains. He emphasised on the need to factor in the state’s unique geographical conditions while implementing the scheme.

He also highlighted Himachal Pradesh’s significant progress in digitalisation, noting its pioneering role in the country’s move towards a paperless legislative Assembly. He said the state’s youth had immense potential to excel in various fields and that quality skill training, coupled with better employment opportunities, was the need of the hour.

Welcoming representatives from the participating states, the minister thanked them for their participation and invited them to visit Himachal Pradesh’s renowned Shakti Peeths and scenic tourist destinations. He also called for such workshops to be organised regularly in the future.

Pawan Kumar, Director (Skills), Union Ministry of Rural Development; Ghanshyam Meena, Under Secretary; Raghav Sharma, Director, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; Surendra Mohan, CEO, Himachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (HPSRLM); and Abhinit Katyayan, DDO, Rural Development, Kangra, also shared their views on the occasion.