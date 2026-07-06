Anita Devi elected Hamirpur Zila Parishad chairperson, Gurdeep her deputy

BJP-supported members Anita Devi and Gurdeep Singh were elected chairperson and vice-chairperson of the Hamirpur Zila Parishad (ZP). Anita Devi is the member from the Dhamrol ward while Gurdeep Singh represents the Karer ward in the civic body. Both candidates were elected unanimously as the BJP-supported candidates had won 18 of 19 seats in the Zila Parishad. Anita said that she would work for the welfare and development of the district without any political considerations. She thanked the BJP leadership, including former Chief Ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Jai Ram Thakur, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal, MLAs Randhir Sharma, Ashish Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, former MLAs Vijay Agnihotri, Rajinder Rana and leaders of the district BJP and workers for her victory.

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BJP workers, led by party leaders and accompanied by newly elected chairperson, vice-chairperson and other members of the Zila Parishad, organised a grand victory rally from the Zila Parishad building to the Gandhi Chowk.

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Randhir Sharma said that the Congress government had intentionally delayed the election to alter political equations and manipulate the situation in its favour through unethical means. However, its attempts failed and the BJP-backed candidates secured both posts unopposed. He added that the BJP had won 18 of total 19 seats in the Zila Parishad, indicating that people were not happy with the working of the Congress government even in the district of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.