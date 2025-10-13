Ankush Bains to lead state in Ranji Trophy

Ankush Bains of Una has been selected as the captain of the 16-member squad for the Ranji Trophy championship.

Himachal will begin its Ranji Trophy campaign on October 15 with its first match against Puducherry. This season will also witness the debut of Kangra’s Siddhant Purohit.

The 16-member squad comprises Ankit Kalsi, Akash Vashisht, Arpit Guleria, Ekant Sen, Inesh Mahajan, Siddhant Purohit, Vaibhav Arora, Ravi Thakur, Aryaman Singh, Pukhraj, Mayank Dagar, Mukul Negi, Nikhil Gangta, Divesh Sharma and Vipin Sharma. Haritik Kalia and Naveen Kanwar have been named as net bowlers. The Himachal team also includes two professional players, Aryaman and Pukhraj.

The team will play under the guidance of new head coach Vikram Rajveer Singh and assistant coach Shakun Saini while Aseem Narang will be the fielding coach.