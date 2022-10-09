Announce poll in Himachal to stop misuse of funds by BJP: Pratibha Singh to ECI

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 8

HPCC president Pratibha Singh today urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to announce the date of Assembly elections in Himachal to stop the misuse of government machinery by the BJP.

Pratibha, in a statement issued here, said that the BJP would stop misusing official machinery only after the ECI announced the Assembly election schedule and the model code of conduct comes into force. “The BJP government has less than two months of its tenure left and so it is blatantly misusing power for political gains,” she alleged.

She alleged that a huge amount of public money was being spent on the hospitality of Central ministers and BJP leaders. She said that the ECI should take cognizance of the matter and stop the misuse of public money and government machinery.

Pratibha said that the BJP was celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav and using its banners at government functions. She added, “The ECI must impose a ban on the use of BJP’s banners and posters at the Amrit Mahotsava, as the programme is being funded through public money.”

Pratibha urged the ECI to keep a close watch on EVMs as well and ensure their safety. She said that elections should be announced at the earliest or else it would become difficult to hold simultaneous polling in higher reaches of the state due to snowfall there with the early onset of winter.