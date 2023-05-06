Announced in 2019, Kasauli yet to get SDM’s office

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 5

The office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at Kasauli continues to function from the Public Works Department (PWD) guesthouse ever since it was opened in 2020.

Site finalised A site has been finalised at the tehsil office. The old construction there will be razed to construct a multi-storey office as no other site is available in this cantonment town. Gaurav Mahajan, Kasauli SDM

Kasauli was among the few constituencies that did not have an SDM office. In December 2019, former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced an SDM office there. Being a cantonment town, there is paucity of space and the SDM office was functioning from the tehsil office on a temporary basis. Later, it was shifted to the PWD guesthouse. Efforts are being made to find a suitable place for construction of the office. However, there is no provision for the SDM’s residence.

Kasauli SDM Gaurav Mahajan says some space has been finalised at the tehsil office. The construction there will be razed to build a multi-storey office as no other site is available. Even attempts to select a site on the periphery has not been successful, he adds.

Being a defence area, Kasauli has poor Internet connectivity. Residents and the staff of the SDM office face hardships in completing works online. Those visiting the office for vehicle registration face problems, as they do not get the OTP messages on their mobile phones due to poor connectivity. Staff members also face hardships in dealing with their office work.

The space scarcity is so grim in Kasauli that the office of sub-treasury is housed on the fourth floor of the court complex. Pensioners visit the sub-treasury to submit their life certificates once a year and they find it difficult to climb to the fourth floor. Requests have been made to the district administration to relocate the office on the ground floor but no suitable place has been earmarked so far.