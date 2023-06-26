Annual assessment system for Class X and XII restored in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 25

The state government has restored the annual assessment system for Class X and XII. Under the term system, introduced a couple of years back, students of Class X and Class XII had to appear for exams twice in a year — in September and then in March. Now, students will have to appear for exam only once a year.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “The term system was hampering learning as students were not getting adequate time for revision. Also, the process of conducting exams and checking answer sheets was taking up a considerable amount of time.”

“Holidays and co-curricular activities are scheduled according to the annual assessment system. Besides, the term system put an additional financial burden on parents as they had to pay the examination fee twice,” he added

The Chief Minister highlighted that due to diverse geographical conditions in the state, vacations are scheduled at different times as per the weather conditions of the area. He said the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand as well as the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir follow the annual assessment system. “Considering all these factors, the decision was made to abolish the term system and restore the annual system,” he added.

Most teachers have welcomed the decision, saying that the term system had some shortcomings. A school principal said, “In a major drawback, most students were struggling in the first term due to sports and other co-curricular activities that would coincide with the first term.”

However, a few teachers feel that the term system had a few advantages as well. “The term system reduced pressure on the students as the syllabus was divided into two halves. It kept students serious about their studies throughout the year. Also, students who could not do well in the first term had the chance to work hard and do better in thesecond term,” said another school principal.