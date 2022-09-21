Annual day celebrations at school

The junior school annual day of Auckland House School was held on Tuesday. It was presided over by theatre artist and social activist Taruna Misra. Students put up various performances, including a musical ‘The Button Tree’.
Now, apply to UG courses till Sept 24
The last date of admissions to UG courses in colleges has been extended to September 24. The decision will be applicable to all government and non-government colleges affiliated to Himachal Pradesh University. The decision has been taken to provide relief to students who could not take admission before the due date owing to some inevitable reasons.
Webinar on multiple-choice questions
A webinar on ‘Item writing multiple-choice questions’ was held by the CBSE’s Centre of Excellence, Panchkula. Ravi Sharma from Army Public School, Dagshai, was the resource person for the webinar. He dwelt upon the need to draft good questions.
