Annual function organised at Kullu school

Our Correspondent

Kullu, October 4

The Our Lady of the Snows School celebrated their annual function, “OLS Utsav”, on the theme ‘celebrating life’ at Atal Sadan here today.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg was the chief guest on the occasion. School principal Antony Solomon welcomed him with a Kullu cap, shawl and replica of a temple. A colourful programme was presented by the school children.

The chief guest lauded the efforts of the children, teachers and the school management for the successful organisation of the event and appreciated the skit on ‘Swachhta Abhiyan’. He emphasised the importance of remaining alert and vigilant from cybercrime. The moderators of various groups of schools outlined their functions and achievements.

