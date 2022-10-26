Shimla: Annual 'Pathron Ka Mela' held at Dhami village

Shimla, October 25
The annual ‘Pathron Ka Mela”, a unique festival held one day after Diwali to uphold the centuries-old tradition, was held at Dhami village, about 30 km from Shimla, today.
People gathered in large numbers at the Sports Ground. The festival is marked by throwing of stones between two groups of villagers, one representing the royal family of the erstwhile princely state of Dhami, and the other, their rival.
This year, the stone pelting lasted for 20 minutes.
As per tradition, the injured person applies a ‘tilak’ on the idol of goddess Kali with blood.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West
The maneuvers follow Putin's warning about his readiness to ...
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions
Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...
Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy
‘Normalization of India-China relations is in the interest o...
NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify
Calls out netizens for trolling her over using the late sing...
Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes
Delhi CM cites the example of Indonesia’s currency note