Shimla: Annual 'Pathron Ka Mela' held at Dhami village

Shimla, October 25

The annual ‘Pathron Ka Mela”, a unique festival held one day after Diwali to uphold the centuries-old tradition, was held at Dhami village, about 30 km from Shimla, today.

People gathered in large numbers at the Sports Ground. The festival is marked by throwing of stones between two groups of villagers, one representing the royal family of the erstwhile princely state of Dhami, and the other, their rival.

This year, the stone pelting lasted for 20 minutes.

As per tradition, the injured person applies a ‘tilak’ on the idol of goddess Kali with blood.

