Annual prize distribution at Capt Vikram Batra College

Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Government College, Palampur, celebrated its annual prize distribution function yesterday. The function recognised the outstanding achievements of students and faculty in academics, sports, cultural activities, and research.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Ashish Butail, Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Government of Himachal Pradesh, praised the college for its remarkable progress and exemplary achievements. He commended the principal and faculty members for their dedication and hard work toward the holistic development of students. Butail also announced the fulfilment of the college’s key demands to further enhance academic and infrastructural facilities. These include the introduction of new courses— Bachelor of Physical Education (BP Ed) and Bachelor of Vocation (B Voc)— in the next academic year, the establishment of a new hostel, an open-air gym, and the installation of solar lights.

Additionally, Butail assured support for filling vacant teaching and non-teaching positions and approved funding for improved sanitation facilities on the college campus, along with enhanced research facilities for PG students. Butail donated Rs 50,000 to support students in cultural and extra-curricular activities. He distributed prizes to various position holders in academics, sports, cultural and other categories. The event was attended by distinguished guests and concluded with vibrant cultural performances, prize distribution, and a reaffirmation of the college’s dedication to academic and extracurricular excellence.

Advertisement

Earlier, in his welcome address, Principal Pankaj Sood highlighted the college’s accomplishments in the 2024-25 academic year. He announced that SCVB Government College, Palampur, secured the first rank in Kangra and 13th in Himachal Pradesh, as per the evaluation of the self-assessment report of 2023-24 by the Directorate of Higher Education, Shimla.

He also highlighted the introduction of newly launched programmes—Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications (PGDCA) and Master of Arts in English—expanding academic opportunities for students. Additionally, he emphasised the college’s technological advancements, including the Web OPAC system for online library access and its membership in One Nation One Subscription (ONOS), providing nationwide access to scholarly research.