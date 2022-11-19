Annual prize distribution at DPS

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, November 18

Dalhousie Public School (DPS) organised its investiture ceremony and annual prize distribution function 2022 here today.

A declamation contest was organised on the occasion on topics such as ‘Best way to stop bullying’ and ‘Loopholes in the education system’. Samairah Singh won the declamation competition.

It was followed by the prize distribution function. Students from each class, who had secured first, second and third positions in their sections in academics, sports and co-curricular activities, were given awards. Special prizes were given to outstanding teachers and housemasters.

Avantika Ravindra Kenjale was felicitated as the school head girl, Prajualit Tickoo as the school captain, Vipasha Bhardwaj as the best student (female) and Neeraj Goel as the best student (male).

Former Air Vice Marshal Paramjit Singh Malhi was chief guest on the occasion.