Annual Sports Day celebrated

Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Jutogh Cantonment, celebrated the annual sports day with great enthusiasm on Thursday. The event was held at the Army Training Ground, Jutogh Cantonment. Major RS Bhandari of the J&K Rifle, Mohit Gupta, Principal of KV, Jakhoo Hills, in Shimla and Vikas Rathore, Manager of the Punjab National Bank, Jutogh, were the guest of honour on the occasion. Haridhima and Gaurav Sharma won the needle race in the primary section. Aryan, Ishika, Aniket, Divyanshi, Ranish, Tanvi and Arnav excelled in the 100-metre race in the under-14, under-17, and under-19 categories

Education trust for poor students

An NRI based in the UK, Anil Chandel, has set up a trust to raise funds for the education of poor and marginalised students of the state. Chandel (47) is a native of Chintpurni in Una district. Chandel and his wife Inderpal Kaur Chandel started raising funds from mainly Himachali-origin NRI from the UK, the USA and Canada in December 2018. They got the trust registered under the name ‘SMADUN’ in the UK in 2021. Around 250 students have been provided fees, books and other expenses by the trust till now

NCC Group Commander visits APG varsity

NCC Group Commander Brigadier Rohit Dutta, who arrived at the APG Shimla University on Thursday to take stock of various activities, facilities, enrollment and recruitment of students in NCC, interacted with the university administration and cadets. Commanding Officer of Seven HP (I) Company NCC Shimla was also present on the occasion. The NCC cadets presented a guard of honour to the Group Commander. Dutta said it was necessary to have other skills along with good education.

