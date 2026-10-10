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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Annual sports meet begins at IIIT-Una

Annual sports meet begins at IIIT-Una

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Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 02:01 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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International kabaddi player Vishal Bhardwaj and IIIT-Una Director Manish Gaur during the launch of the annual sports fest on Friday.
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The annual sports meet, titled Yalgaar 2K26, started at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una, on Friday. More than 500 students will be competing in different sports disciplines during the meet.

Vishal Bhardwaj, an international kabaddi player and member of the Indian national team that won gold at the 2022 Asian Games, inaugurated the meet. The players presented a march past, while a torch was lit to formally launch the sports meet.

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IIIT Director Manish Gaur said that the sports meet was spread over 20 days, featuring a wide range of sporting events, including cricket, football, volleyball, basketball, kabaddi, kho-kho, lawn tennis, badminton, chess, carrom, table tennis, tug of war, athletics and power lifting. Besides, athletics events, including track and relay races, long jump, discus throw, javelin throw and shot put, would also be held.

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The Director said that the competitions offered students opportunities to test their skills, support their teams and demonstrate sportsmanship, resilience and perseverance. He added that Zenith, the Sports Club of the IIIT-Una, was organising the tournament while faculty members Ankur Kumar and Vivek Kumar Singh were the coordinators.

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