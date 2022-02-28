'Anomaly row in Jal Shakti Dept jobs'

Our Correspondent

KULLU, February 27

Former BJP MP Maheshwar Singh has alleged that he has received documentary evidence signifying the possibility of anomalies in the recent engagement of para-pump operators, para fitters and multi-purpose workers in the Kullu Jal Shakti Department.

Addressing mediapersons, he said, “A letter, signed by a higher official of the department, was sent to all XENs that experience certificates of one private company should be accepted as it is.” Does this not signify that the experience certificates of the company should be cross-checked, he questioned.

Singh alleged that most likely, there was rigging in providing these certificates. The payment, made by the contractor to the experience certificate holders who were recruited, should be cross-checked, he maintained.

He urged the Chief Minister to conduct a high-level inquiry into the matter.

The BJP stalwart has put the government and the department in the dock regarding rigging in recruitment in the department and ignorance of the local eligible candidates. The accurate data of the outsourced employees was not available and this was a hindrance in formulating a policy for their regularisation. How can correct data be available if recruitment was done on the basis of fake experience certificates or through the back door, he asked.

Earlier, Congress state general secretary and Kullu Sadar MLA Sunder Singh Thakur had alleged nepotism in recruitment in the present Budget session. He had said that he would take legal recourse after collecting documents through the RTI.