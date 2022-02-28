'Anomaly row in Jal Shakti Dept jobs'

KULLU, February 27
Former BJP MP Maheshwar Singh has alleged that he has received documentary evidence signifying the possibility of anomalies in the recent engagement of para-pump operators, para fitters and multi-purpose workers in the Kullu Jal Shakti Department.
Addressing mediapersons, he said, “A letter, signed by a higher official of the department, was sent to all XENs that experience certificates of one private company should be accepted as it is.” Does this not signify that the experience certificates of the company should be cross-checked, he questioned.
Singh alleged that most likely, there was rigging in providing these certificates. The payment, made by the contractor to the experience certificate holders who were recruited, should be cross-checked, he maintained.
He urged the Chief Minister to conduct a high-level inquiry into the matter.
The BJP stalwart has put the government and the department in the dock regarding rigging in recruitment in the department and ignorance of the local eligible candidates. The accurate data of the outsourced employees was not available and this was a hindrance in formulating a policy for their regularisation. How can correct data be available if recruitment was done on the basis of fake experience certificates or through the back door, he asked.
Earlier, Congress state general secretary and Kullu Sadar MLA Sunder Singh Thakur had alleged nepotism in recruitment in the present Budget session. He had said that he would take legal recourse after collecting documents through the RTI.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
Citing ‘aggressive statements’ by NATO and tough financial s...
PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation
The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress
India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine
The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...
Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA
On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28
Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians
Officials say one more evacuation flight is expected to land...