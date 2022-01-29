Another illegal liquor bottling plant unearthed in Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 28

A team of officials of the State Excise and Taxes Department unearthed another illegal liquor bottling plant in a double-storey building, around 3 km from Loharghat in the Ramshehar area of Nalagarh this evening. It also seized a large number of empty bottles, labels of controversial liquor brand VRV fools, fake holograms, and machinery as well as equipment used to fill liquor into bottles.

Commissioner of Taxes and Excise Yunus Khan said that a department team led by Deputy Commissioner, Solan, Himanshu Pawar and officials from Bilaspur raided the factory and found a large amount of incriminatory material.

The raid was continuing at the time of filing this report. A power meter found in the building indicates that the plant was functional though no spirit was found there.—

