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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Another FIR against former Shimla SSP Gandhi for ‘misusing’ govt funds

Another FIR against former Shimla SSP Gandhi for ‘misusing’ govt funds

Former Shimla SSP Sanjeev Gandhi has been accused of diverting the amount towards the renovation of his official residence during his tenure

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:57 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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The action follows an audit conducted by a three-member committee constituted by Police Headquarters to examine expenditure on the repair and maintenance of the SSP’s residence between 2022 and 2025. iStock photo
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Another FIR has been registered against former Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjeev Gandhi for allegedly misusing Rs 14.07 lakh in government funds meant for the maintenance and repair of police buildings and quarters in Rampur and Shoghi.

The former SSP has been accused of diverting the amount towards the renovation of his official residence during his tenure.

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Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said an FIR had been registered against Gandhi in Shimla following serious financial irregularities highlighted in an audit committee’s report. “A case has been registered against Gandhi under Section 316(5) of the BNS, and further investigation is underway,” he said.

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Gandhi, meanwhile, rejected the allegations, claiming that he was being targeted for speaking out against alleged wrongdoing at the highest levels of the department.

The action follows an audit conducted by a three-member committee constituted by Police Headquarters to examine expenditure on the repair and maintenance of the SSP’s residence between 2022 and 2025.

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A day earlier, a separate FIR had been registered against Gandhi over the alleged misappropriation of government funds and the alleged defrauding of a police constable.

According to the audit report, financial irregularities were detected in expenditure amounting to around Rs 1.28 crore allocated for the repair and maintenance of police buildings and government residences of police personnel during the financial years 2022-23 to 2024-25.

Of this amount, Rs 14,07,392 was shown as having been spent on Gandhi’s official residence, even though neither the state government nor Police Headquarters had sanctioned a separate budget for its repairs. The report also noted that the works were not included in the original proposals.

The report revealed that Rs 2.8 lakh sanctioned for the residence of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in Rampur was shown as having been spent on the then SSP’s official residence in Shimla. Similarly, Rs 2.5 lakh earmarked for the renovation of a kiosk at the Shoghi police barrier was also shown as having been spent on the SSP’s residence.

The audit committee also raised objections to the diversion of funds towards works that differed from those originally sanctioned.

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