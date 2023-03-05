Another FIR in paper leak case

Hamirpur, March 4
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) yesterday filed another FIR in the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) paper leak case.
It has been learnt that the FIR was registered in connection with the selection process for Drawing Masters under Post Code-980.
