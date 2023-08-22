 Another Mandi area turns sinking zone : The Tribune India

Another Mandi area turns sinking zone

20 families left without shelter after cracks appear in their houses

Another Mandi area turns sinking zone

Residents shift their household articles after administration declared many houses unsafe in Sanyardhi ward of Mandi. Photo: Jai Kumar



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, August 21

After Tarna hills, now Sanyard ward of Mandi Municipal Corporation has emerged as another sinking zone in Mandi district where huge cracks have appeared in residential buildings making these unsafe to reside.

Over 20 families have been forced to vacate their houses in the last two days following the rain disaster. The hapless residents have taken refuge in relief camps set up by the administration in the town.

Declaring them unsafe for living, the administration told the affected families to vacate these houses with immediately.

The beleaguered people blamed poor drainage system alongside the road and digging by a private company to lay 5G cable. The dug up portion of the road was not metalled after completion of the work, resulting in seepage of rain water underground. Apart from this, seepage from the water supply scheme of Jal Shakti Department in the area rendered this area vulnerable to landslides. Now the seepage from the water supply scheme has been plugged.

A visit to the house of Dipak Kumar at Sanyard ward showed huge cracks in the building. “The size of the cracks has increased considerably within two days in my house and I am worried about the safety of my family. I have shifted my belongings somewhere else. I made this house after a lot of struggle but the rain disaster has brought us under the open sky. I am completely broken.”

Narrating his tale of woes, Suraj Kumar, another affected person, said, “The administration gave us Rs 3,000 and one tarpaulin as an immediate relief. This is a joke with the disaster-affected families. With this amount, I could not even shift my house belongings to a safe place.”

“I have no land where I can plan to construct my new house in near future. I urge the state government to provide a piece of land and rehabilitate us there,” he pleaded.

Like Suraj Kumar and Dipak Kumar, several other families were in a state of shock, when they were shifting their belongings to another place from Sanyard ward today.

The administration has provided accommodation to these affected families in rest houses and gurdwara in Mandi.

