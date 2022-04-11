Another SIT for Una murder case

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 10

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu today constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Vimukt Ranjan, Commandant, 1st India Reserve Battalion, Bangarh, Una, in the murder case of 15-year-old girl. Other members of SIT consist of Rohit Malpani, SP-Cyber Crime, Arjit Sen Thakur, SP, Una, and Virender Kalia, SP, CID-Crime.

The girl was murdered at her house in Amb on April 5. The police later arrested a youth (23), Arif Mohammad, who admitted to having killed her. The accused had done some plumbing work in the victim’s house and was also a newspaper hawker in the area. He said he was infatuated by the girl. He allegedly molested the girl and when she objected, he killed her. The SIT will look into his possible involvement in other cases too. —