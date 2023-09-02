Another Solan patient dies of scrub typhus

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 1

Three deaths from scrub typhus have been reported from Solan district in the last one week with the latest case being reported today.

Dr Amit Talwar, Medical Officer Health, Solan, said, “Three scrub typhus patients, who were undergoing treatment at the IGMC, Shimla, died from the disease in the last one week. One death was reported today and the patient hailed from Solan.”

As many as 11 cases of scrub typhus have been reported in Solan district since January this year. Being curable, its early detection can help cure the disease. It spreads through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). The most common symptoms of scrub typhus are fever, headache, body aches and sometimes rash.

