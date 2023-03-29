Another spell of rain, hailstorm likely from tomorrow

Shimla, March 28
The state is likely to witness light to moderate precipitation coupled with thunderstorm/lighting and hailstorm from March 30 till April 2.
As per the press release issued by the weather department, the precipitation will hit the peak intensity on March 31 and April 1. Light to moderate rainfall/snowfall activity is likely to occur in higher reaches of the districts of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kangra, Shimla, Mandi and Kullu during the period. The spell is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorm/lighting and hailstorm in lower and mid hills areas.
In view of the rough weather, the department has issued warning for disruption of traffic and other essential services in the hilly districts. Disruption of power and communication facilities in low and mid hill districts of the state is also possible. The department has advised use of anti-hail nets on crops and fruit plants.
