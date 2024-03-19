Another wet spell likely from March 21

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 18

Another spell of precipitation is likely in the state from March 21 following the arrival of another Western Disturbance on the night of March 20 in the Western Himalayan Region.

As per the Weather Department, the areas in mid and high hills in the state are likely to receive rain and snow at isolated places from March 21 onwards till the next few days. The department has issued yellow alert for March 21 and 22. In fact, the weather department has issued a forecast for rain/snow at isolated places in mid and high hills for tomorrow as well. For March 20, the forecast is for dry weather.

Meanwhile, 256 roads, including four national highways, continue to be disrupted due to the previous precipitation spell in the state. Most of these roads (233) are closed in Lahaul and Spiti district, followed by Kinnaur (10) and Chamba (5). Also, as many as 56 distribution transformers are yet to be restored across the state, the most being in Chamba (24), Lahaul and Spiti (20) and Kinnaur (12). In Lahaul and Spiti district, four water supply schemes are also disrupted.

