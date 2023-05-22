ANPR cameras installed on Parwanoo-Solan NH

Solan, May 21
The Solan police has introduced the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)-based traffic management system on the Parwanoo-Solan National Highway to curb traffic violations.
The ANPR cameras have been installed near the Dharampur police station and outside the Solan Police Lines for tracking violators resorting to overspeeding, driving vehicles without a registration number and riding without helmet.
Virender Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Solan, informed that two ANPR cameras had been installed on the highway for checking traffic violations. “This will help monitor rash and negligent driving which leads to accidents. Besides, this will also curb other traffic offences,” he said. “Closed-circuit cameras have also been installed outside the Barog bypass tunnel for checking motorists who drive on the wrong side of the one-way tunnel,” he said. — TNS
Control room set up
A control room has been set up to monitor the movement of traffic offenders' vehicles. With the help of the ANPR system, e-challans will be generated automatically in the name of the violator.
