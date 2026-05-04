Anshit Kumar becomes Himachal topper; 92.02 pc candidates pass Class 12

Anshit Kumar of the Arts stream emerged as the overall topper of Himachal School Board Class 12 examinations, securing 99.02 per cent, with the overall pass percentage climbing up to 92.02 per cent in 2026.

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Girls outperformed boys, and out of the 76 students in the combined top 10 merit list, 60 are girls, and 16 are boys.

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Declaring the results of Arts, Science and Commerce streams, Chairman of HP Board of School Education, Rajesh Sharma, on Monday said that out of 81,417 students appearing in the examination across 2,384 centres in the state, 74,637 cleared the exam, recording a pass percentage of 92.02 per cent.

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Out of 40,281 girls appearing in the examination, 37,749 passed the examination, while 36,888 out of 40,828 boys cleared the examination, and 3352 students were declared failed, and 3071 were placed in the compartment.

In the Arts stream, Anshit Sharma of PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Bhawarna in Kangra, who is also the overall state topper, clinched the top position with 99.2 per cent marks, securing 496 out of 500 marks, and Arushi of Government Senior Secondary School, Kanger Dharyar in Sirmaur district bagged second position with 99 per cent marks while Shamaya Barjatya of Government Model Senior Secondary School and Dari in Kangra stood third with 98.8 per cent marks.

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In the Science stream, Shayla Kashyap of The New Era School of Sciences, Chhatri in Kangra, topped with 99 per cent marks, followed by Sanchita Dhiman of Gurukul Public Senior Secondary School, Amb in Una and Kashi Sharma of Aryan Public School, Jhandi in Hamirpur, both bagging the second position with 98.6 per cent marks.

Three students, including Yashsvani Chauhan and Krishika, both from St D.R. Public School, Gagret in Una and Ayan of AVM Senior Secondary School, Pahra in Kangra, stood first in the commerce stream, securing 98.2 per cent marks.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Education Minister Rohit Thakur congratulated all the students who successfully passed the examination.

Appreciating the meritorious students for their outstanding performance, Sukhu said that their achievements are the result of consistent hard work and dedication towards their studies.

He said that the students should never forget the contribution made by their parents, teachers and well-wishers in guiding and supporting them throughout their academic journey to achieve success.

Thakur said that an impressive 92.02 per cent pass result is better than the previous years and reflects the positive impact of continuous reforms and improvements made by the present state government and the Board in the education sector.

The pass percentages were 79.06 per cent in 2023, 74.0 per cent in 2024 and 83.16 per cent in 2025.

He especially praised the performance of girl students, who once again outshone boys in the examination.

He said that the excellent performance of daughters is a matter of great pride for the entire state and reflects their determination, talent and growing achievements in the education sector.