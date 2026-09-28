Antarnirman: A retreat for inner transformation

There are places in the mountains that invite you to look far into the horizon. And then there are places that quietly encourage you to look within.

Tucked into the green folds of the Dhauladhar ranges, 10 km from Dalhousie on the Pathankot-Chamba highway, Antarnirman is one such unusual destination. At first glance, it is an architectural retreat overlooking forests and mountain slopes. Step inside, however, and the experience begins to move away from the landscape outside towards a more contemplative journey within.

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Conceived by Sushil Kumar Dodeja, a retired NHPC director of projects, and his family, and developed through the Yog Manav Vikas Trust, Antarnirman has been operational since 2012. Over the years, more than 10,000 seekers have passed through its meditation, wellness and spiritual programmes, with over 200 retreats bringing corporate groups, professionals and visitors from different parts of the country to this otherwise quiet corner near Dalhousie.

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Its name — Antarnirman, or inner transformation — perhaps best describes what the complex seeks to offer.

The idea was born from a deceptively simple question: “Who am I?”

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Not the identity given by a name, profession, caste or social position, but the self beyond these outward labels. The founders, associated with NHPC and hydroelectric projects in Chamba since 1978, conceived the retreat around this search for self-realisation and drew upon the four Mahavakyas of the Vedas — Aham Brahmasmi, Tat Tvam Asi, Pragyanam Brahma and Ayam Atma Brahma.

That philosophy has been translated into architecture.

The complex is built around an octagonal form, reflecting the eight-fold path of yoga. Large halls and surrounding corridors have been transformed into galleries where paintings narrate the evolution of the earth, the universe and human consciousness, gradually turning the visitor’s attention from the external world towards the inner self.

The first-floor Samdarshan gallery explores different stages of human existence, while Samdrishti on the second floor takes visitors further into the relationship between the body, faculties, intellect, soul and the supreme. The walls bring together visual interpretations of the Bhagavad Gita and references to Buddha, Guru Nanak, Kabir, Bulleshah, Sahjobai and other spiritual traditions.

Then comes the experience that perhaps most defines Antarnirman — the large hemispherical Ishavasyam meditation dome.

Here, the outside world seems to recede. The dome is designed for meditation through Om, Ram, Waheguru, Om Namah Shivay and other chants, drawing from different traditions. Its acoustics create a powerful reverberation, allowing a sound to return to the meditator from the curved roof.

The space is not confined to one faith. At times, members of the Muslim community have also used it for namaz, adding another dimension to the retreat’s emphasis on spiritual harmony.

For visitors, the experience begins even before entering the meditation spaces. The mountains rise directly ahead; forests frame the complex and the changing light lends the place a different character through the day. Sunrise filters through the trees; on full-moon nights, the silvery landscape becomes a setting for Tratak meditation.

A semi-underground octagonal auditorium, Sabhaagar, with seating for more than 300, hosts spiritual gatherings, workshops and yoga sessions. The Yog Manav Kaya Arogya Dham extends the experience into wellness, with practices including selected Panchakarma and acupressure, alongside an emphasis on preventive living through food, breathing, sleep and everyday routines.

Antarnirman has also quietly become a stop for tourists and local visitors who come simply to experience its unusual architecture and mountain setting. Its distinctive structure and sweeping views have made it increasingly popular for photographs and social-media reels, offering travellers something markedly different from the conventional hotel-and-sightseeing circuit around Dalhousie.

The retreat follows a deliberately austere rhythm. Satvik food, restrictions on smoking and alcohol, silence and limited use of mobile phones are part of maintaining its atmosphere.

The impression it leaves on visitors is reflected in comments recorded in its visitors’ book. Nikhil Jain, Director (Personnel), NHPC, described it as “a beautiful place” offering a sense of “peace and harmony”, while Manoj Gaur, Executive Chairman of JP Group, Noida, wrote of its impact on the soul and its expression of India’s cultural heritage.

For a region better known for colonial charm, pine forests and panoramic viewpoints, Antarnirman offers another reason to pause. Here, the mountains are not merely something to photograph.

They become the backdrop to a different kind of journey — one that begins with looking at the Himalayas and ends with looking within.