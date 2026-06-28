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Home / Himachal Pradesh / ‘Anti-Chitta’ campaign: Himachal Police destroy drugs worth Rs 2 crore

‘Anti-Chitta’ campaign: Himachal Police destroy drugs worth Rs 2 crore

Himachal Police destroy 868 gm charas, 1.830 gm chitta, 1,200 Microlit tablets, 88 Spas Pokran capsules, 1,315.187 kg poppy husk, 2.500 kg cannabis (ganja) and 2,100 opium plants

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:08 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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In a significant crackdown on illicit drug trafficking networks as part of the ongoing ‘Anti-Chitta’ campaign, the Himachal Pradesh Police destroyed narcotics worth Rs 2.04 crore in Baddi on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

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During the operation, the police destroyed 868 gm charas, 1.830 gm chitta, 1,200 Microlit tablets, 88 Spas Pokran capsules, 1,315.187 kg poppy husk, 2.500 kg cannabis (ganja) and 2,100 opium plants.

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The action was carried out under the leadership of Baddi Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Dhiman in line with the state government's Zero Tolerance Policy against drug trafficking.

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“Narcotic substances seized in various cases registered under the NDPS Act were scientifically and safely disposed of at a government-authorised incineration facility,” he said.

The SP said the initiative was not only aimed at the safe disposal of seized narcotics but also at sending a strong message that there is no place for drug trafficking or the illegal drug trade in Himachal Pradesh.

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He said the Baddi police remain fully committed to taking strict action against drug-related crimes and will continue their sustained campaign to eliminate the drug menace from society.

Dhiman also appealed to the public, especially the youth, to actively support the anti-drug movement and immediately report any information related to drug trafficking or suspicious activities to the police.

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