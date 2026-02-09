Anti-chitta initiatives by govt in Nurpur reviewed

A meeting of the Nasha Nivaran Committee (NNC) was convened at Suliali gram panchayat under the jurisdiction of the Nurpur police station on Sunday to strengthen the anti-drug and anti-chitta campaign of the state government at the grass-roots level through community participation. SP, Nurpur, Kulbhushan Verma presided over the meeting while SDM, Nurpur, Arun Sharma was a special invitee. Members of the local Nasha Nivaran Committee, panchayati raj institutions, mahila mandals and youth clubs also attended the meeting.

A comprehensive review of anti-drug initiatives being implemented in the area was undertaken at the meeting. Discussions with stakeholders focused on preventive enforcement, awareness generation, identification of vulnerable pockets, rehabilitation of drug-affected individuals and enhanced coordination between the enforcement agencies and the civil administration.

It was highlighted that the district administration and the police were making sustained efforts under the state government’s anti-drug and anti-chitta campaign. In the past two months, the SP and the SDMs had collectively attended nine gram panchayat-level “nasha nivaran” meetings, reflecting the commitment of the enforcement agencies to intensifying this community-based campaign in Nurpur police district.

The SP briefed the participants about the recent enforcement actions, intelligence-based operations and special drives launched to curb drug peddling. He emphasised that the success of the campaign depended on active public participation and urged citizens to share information related to narcotics activities.

The SDM stressed the need for sustained awareness programmes, especially among the youth and students and underlined the importance of inter-departmental coordination and active involvement of panchayati raj institutions in combating the drug menace.

The meeting concluded with a collective pledge by all stakeholders to intensify efforts towards building a drug-free society and actively support the state government’s anti-chitta campaign.