DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Anti-chitta initiatives by govt in Nurpur reviewed

Anti-chitta initiatives by govt in Nurpur reviewed

In the past two months, the SP and the SDMs collectively attended nine gram panchayat-level 'nasha nivaran' meetings

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 09:24 PM Feb 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Nurpur SP Kulbhushan Verma presides over Nasha Nivaran Committee meeting at Suliali in Nurpur. Tribune photo
Advertisement

A meeting of the Nasha Nivaran Committee (NNC) was convened at Suliali gram panchayat under the jurisdiction of the Nurpur police station on Sunday to strengthen the anti-drug and anti-chitta campaign of the state government at the grass-roots level through community participation. SP, Nurpur, Kulbhushan Verma presided over the meeting while SDM, Nurpur, Arun Sharma was a special invitee. Members of the local Nasha Nivaran Committee, panchayati raj institutions, mahila mandals and youth clubs also attended the meeting.

Advertisement

A comprehensive review of anti-drug initiatives being implemented in the area was undertaken at the meeting. Discussions with stakeholders focused on preventive enforcement, awareness generation, identification of vulnerable pockets, rehabilitation of drug-affected individuals and enhanced coordination between the enforcement agencies and the civil administration.

Advertisement

It was highlighted that the district administration and the police were making sustained efforts under the state government’s anti-drug and anti-chitta campaign. In the past two months, the SP and the SDMs had collectively attended nine gram panchayat-level “nasha nivaran” meetings, reflecting the commitment of the enforcement agencies to intensifying this community-based campaign in Nurpur police district.

Advertisement

The SP briefed the participants about the recent enforcement actions, intelligence-based operations and special drives launched to curb drug peddling. He emphasised that the success of the campaign depended on active public participation and urged citizens to share information related to narcotics activities.

The SDM stressed the need for sustained awareness programmes, especially among the youth and students and underlined the importance of inter-departmental coordination and active involvement of panchayati raj institutions in combating the drug menace.

Advertisement

The meeting concluded with a collective pledge by all stakeholders to intensify efforts towards building a drug-free society and actively support the state government’s anti-chitta campaign.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts