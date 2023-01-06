Anti-conversion amendment Bill gets Guv's nod

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, January 5

Governor RV Arlekar has given approval to the Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religions (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and nine other Bills. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu gave this information in the House on the second day of the Winter Session here today. These Bills were passed during the tenure of the previous BJP government.

According to the HP Freedom of Religions (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the definition of mass conversion will now mean the conversion of two or more persons at the same time. Under Section 7 of the Act, any person, who converts to another religion, shall not take any benefit of his parent religion or caste after conversion. If a person gives a false declaration and takes the benefit of caste or religion after conversion, he or she shall be liable for imprisonment of not less than two years, which can be extended up to five years, and a fine up to Rs 1 lakh.

The amendment prohibits people belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs) from taking caste benefits after conversion to other religions. It states that “anyone who intends to marry a person of any religion other than the religion he professes and conceals his religion in such a manner that the other person, who he intends to marry, believes that his religion is true, shall be punishable with imprisonment not be less than three years and extendable up to 10 years and a fine up to Rs 1 lakh.”

The amendment also states that anyone found involved in mass conversion in contravention of the provisions of the Act shall be liable for five to 10 years of imprisonment. If the offence is committed for the second time, the minimum imprisonment term shall be seven years, extendable up to 10 years and a fine up to Rs 1 lakh. Other Bills that were tabled in the House include the Himachal Pradesh Appropriation (Number 3) Bill, 2022. It provides authorisation of Rs 474 crore out of the consolidated fund of Himachal Pradesh to meet certain expenditure of financial year 2013-14.

The HP Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill 2021 provides for the appointment of a High Court judge as Lokayukta. Earlier, only the High Court Chief Justice was eligible for the post.

The Himachal Pradesh Ground Water (Regulation and Control of Development and Management) Amendment Bill aims to regulate the use of underground water. It has a provision of five years of imprisonment for the violation of provisions.

The Himachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill 2022 provides that the fiscal deficit in the state Budget for financial year 2020-21 can exceed by 3 per cent to 4 per cent of the state GDP.

The Himachal Pradesh Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 provide that if the state Election Commission could not conduct election to a municipality or Municipal Corporation during a fixed period for reasons beyond control, an officer or authority as the government may appoint shall exercise all powers under the Acts.

Besides, the Himachal Pradesh Payment of Income Tax on Salaries and Allowance of Certain Categories Bill 2022, Himachal Pradesh Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill, 2022 have also got the Governor’s assent.