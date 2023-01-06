 Anti-conversion amendment Bill gets Guv's nod : The Tribune India

Anti-conversion amendment Bill gets Guv's nod

Bars SCs/STs from taking benefits of parent caste after conversion to other religion

Anti-conversion amendment Bill gets Guv's nod

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses the House during the Winter Session in Dharamsala on Thursday. ANI



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, January 5

Governor RV Arlekar has given approval to the Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religions (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and nine other Bills. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu gave this information in the House on the second day of the Winter Session here today. These Bills were passed during the tenure of the previous BJP government.

According to the HP Freedom of Religions (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the definition of mass conversion will now mean the conversion of two or more persons at the same time. Under Section 7 of the Act, any person, who converts to another religion, shall not take any benefit of his parent religion or caste after conversion. If a person gives a false declaration and takes the benefit of caste or religion after conversion, he or she shall be liable for imprisonment of not less than two years, which can be extended up to five years, and a fine up to Rs 1 lakh.

The amendment prohibits people belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs) from taking caste benefits after conversion to other religions. It states that “anyone who intends to marry a person of any religion other than the religion he professes and conceals his religion in such a manner that the other person, who he intends to marry, believes that his religion is true, shall be punishable with imprisonment not be less than three years and extendable up to 10 years and a fine up to Rs 1 lakh.”

The amendment also states that anyone found involved in mass conversion in contravention of the provisions of the Act shall be liable for five to 10 years of imprisonment. If the offence is committed for the second time, the minimum imprisonment term shall be seven years, extendable up to 10 years and a fine up to Rs 1 lakh. Other Bills that were tabled in the House include the Himachal Pradesh Appropriation (Number 3) Bill, 2022. It provides authorisation of Rs 474 crore out of the consolidated fund of Himachal Pradesh to meet certain expenditure of financial year 2013-14.

The HP Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill 2021 provides for the appointment of a High Court judge as Lokayukta. Earlier, only the High Court Chief Justice was eligible for the post.

The Himachal Pradesh Ground Water (Regulation and Control of Development and Management) Amendment Bill aims to regulate the use of underground water. It has a provision of five years of imprisonment for the violation of provisions.

The Himachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill 2022 provides that the fiscal deficit in the state Budget for financial year 2020-21 can exceed by 3 per cent to 4 per cent of the state GDP.

The Himachal Pradesh Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 provide that if the state Election Commission could not conduct election to a municipality or Municipal Corporation during a fixed period for reasons beyond control, an officer or authority as the government may appoint shall exercise all powers under the Acts.

Besides, the Himachal Pradesh Payment of Income Tax on Salaries and Allowance of Certain Categories Bill 2022, Himachal Pradesh Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill, 2022 have also got the Governor’s assent.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

2
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

3
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

4
World

Canada bans foreigners from buying property after surge in its prices

5
Punjab

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools till January 8

6
Punjab

Live bomb shell found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Chandigarh

7
Nation

Shocking CCTV footage of Delhi woman being dragged for 12 km surfaces, 5 accused charged with culpable homicide

8
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

9
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

10
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Don't Miss

View All
Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?
Trending

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?

Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

Top News

Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa

Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa

The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...

Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact

Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...

Cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur

Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur

The sudden increase in blood pressure in the cold and blood ...

2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of boiler tube leak

2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault

The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...

Delhi Police arrest sixth person in Kanjhawala accident case

Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case

The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...


Cities

View All

Racket involved in pilfering wheat meant for Atta-Dal scheme busted

Racket involved in pilfering wheat meant for Atta-Dal scheme busted

Bearing the brunt of cold

Snatchers on prowl, car agency employee among three fall prey

Drive for 3rd dose of polio vax

Parking lot unused, haphazard parking creates chaos

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

IAF Heritage Centre set for Jan 31 takeoff

IAF Heritage Centre set for Jan 31 takeoff

Status quo on GMSH chemist shop No. 6

High drama witnessed at GMSH chemist shop

Action against 2 liquor vends for flouting norms

Chandigarh extends winter break in schools

Watch first visuals of the five men accused in Delhi car horror

Watch first visuals of the five accused in Delhi car horror

Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon

5 officials suspended after mobile phones recovered from Delhi's Mandoli jail

Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case

MCD mayoral election today, AAP-BJP spar over nomination of presiding officer

4 injured in clash between 2 groups in Malsian, 25 booked

4 injured in clash between 2 groups in Malsian, 25 booked

Juvenile among 3 held for murder

3 bike-borne robbers nabbed

1st phase of laying of sewer line in Nakodar yet to meet its deadline

Duped 2 months ago, retd Army officer awaits FIR

Body exchanged, cremated; youth’s kin ransack hospital

Body exchanged, cremated; youth’s kin ransack hospital

CM visits air terminal site

Child thrown into gutter, dies

PPCB seals dyeing machines at 22 units for excess effluent discharge

Congress activists up in arms

Graft case: Chargesheet filed against welfare officer

Graft case: Chargesheet filed against welfare officer

Farmers make free passage for commuters at toll plazas

Harjinder bags gold in weightlifting c'ship

Truck operators call off protest

Bathinda, Patiala academies in final