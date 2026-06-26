Anti-drug campaign, TB awareness programme in Dharamsala

A programme to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2026 and to promote tuberculosis (TB) awareness was organised in Dharamsala today. The event was jointly hosted by the Departments of Social Justice and Empowerment, the Health Department, and Goonj, an NGO.

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Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania said the state government was committed to making Himachal Pradesh drug-free and emphasised that public participation was essential to achieve this goal. He said the Anti-Chitta Model introduced by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was proving effective in curbing drug trafficking and was also drawing attention from other states.

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Pathania said that after the formation of the present government, a comprehensive strategy had been prepared to tackle the growing menace of ‘chitta’ (heroin). As part of this plan, mapping of drug abuse and trafficking was carried out down to the panchayat level.

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He added that Himachal Pradesh became the first state in the country to categorise panchayats into red, yellow and green zones based on the prevalence of drug abuse and trafficking.

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Goonj director Vijay Kumar spoke on the harmful effects of drug abuse and various measures for its prevention. Pathania appreciated the organisation’s efforts and said the government would consider implementing the roadmap prepared by Goonj to combat substance abuse.

As part of the TB awareness campaign, students delivered messages on prevention and early detection of the disease through skits, poster-making competitions and speech contests.