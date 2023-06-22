Anti-drug rally flagged off at Panchrukhi

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 21

Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailini Agnihotri flagged off an anti-drug rally at Panchrukhi near here today.

Addressing schoolchildren and local residents, the SP said the aim of the rally was to create awareness against drug menace and educate youth, who unknowingly fall prey to drugs. She said various programmes such as special campaigns against drug abuse, seminars, walkathons and declamation contents would be organised from time to time to spread awareness against the ill-effects of drugs.

She said drug abuse was a matter of serious concern not only for the state, but the entire country. She further emphasized that the problem of rising drug menace could not be solved only by making laws.