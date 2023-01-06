Anti-encroachment drive in Hamirpur

Hamirpur, January 5
Vendors were fined and their stocks were confiscated as the Municipal Committee today removed encroachments in the main market.
It is learnt that the MC team took action against eight vendors and confiscated stock of four of them. Raj Kumar, an elderly resident, said that MC had adopted ‘pick and choose’ policy in clearing the place of encroachments. Pardeep Kumar, another resident of ward number two, said some shopkeepers had spread their stock on the road leading to congestion and traffic snarls. Such encroachment result in accidents.
Aksit Gupta, executive officer of MC, said that uniform action would be taken against encroachments. He said that shopkeepers were warned against encroachment and action would be taken against erring people soon.
Manoj Minhas, president of the MC, said that he would ask the EO and staff of the MC to clear the encroachments and act against encroachers in an unbiased manner.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa
The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...
Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...
Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
The sudden increase in blood pressure in the cold and blood ...
2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault
The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...
Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case
The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...