Anti-encroachment drive in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 5

Vendors were fined and their stocks were confiscated as the Municipal Committee today removed encroachments in the main market.

It is learnt that the MC team took action against eight vendors and confiscated stock of four of them. Raj Kumar, an elderly resident, said that MC had adopted ‘pick and choose’ policy in clearing the place of encroachments. Pardeep Kumar, another resident of ward number two, said some shopkeepers had spread their stock on the road leading to congestion and traffic snarls. Such encroachment result in accidents.

Aksit Gupta, executive officer of MC, said that uniform action would be taken against encroachments. He said that shopkeepers were warned against encroachment and action would be taken against erring people soon.

Manoj Minhas, president of the MC, said that he would ask the EO and staff of the MC to clear the encroachments and act against encroachers in an unbiased manner.