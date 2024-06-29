Anti-plastic drive in Nahan, 21 kg polythene bags seized

Nahan, June 28
The district administration of Sirmaur has launched an anti-plastic campaign aimed at protecting the environment and making the district free of plastic. The announcement was made today by Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta.
He stated that the state government had banned single-use plastic in Himachal Pradesh in 2009. Additionally, the use of plastic and thermocol cutlery, which are major sources of environmental hazards, has also been prohibited by the state government. Emphasising the importance of protecting the environment from non-biodegradable waste, the DC urged the residents of the district to refrain from using single-use plastic. He highlighted that protecting the environment was the collective responsibility of both the administration and the public.
The DC added that there is a complete ban on the distribution, sale and use of single-use plastic bags. Consequently, the district administration conducted raids in the shops at Nahan, led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Salim Azam, with a team comprising Food and Safety Officer Pinky Devi and police personnel. A total of 112 shops were inspected, resulting in the seizure of 21 kg of plastic bags from 20 shopkeepers, who were fined a total of Rs 62,000.
The DC said all sub-divisional officers and departments concerned in the district have been issued directives regarding the enforcement of the plastic ban. Specific instructions have been given to ensure enforcement, penalties, and awareness about the ban on single-use plastic. Khimta assured that such inspections would be carried out periodically and vendors found with single-use plastic bags would be fined as per regulations. He appealed to the vendors to avoid using single-use plastic bags.
