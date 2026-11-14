Anurag accuses Cong govt of weakening state financially

Hamirpur MP and former Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday accused the Congress government of pushing Himachal Pradesh towards becoming a ‘bimaru’ state. He alleged that the government had failed to fulfil electoral guarantees and its financial mismanagement had increased the state’s debt to Rs 1.12 lakh crore.

Anurag, while addressing mediapersons on the sidelines of the centenary celebrations of Government Degree College, Dharamsala, said taht the 2027 Assembly elections would provide people with an opportunity to reject the Congress government for unfulfilled promises and guarantees and bring the state back on the path of development.

On the state’s financial interests and its share in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), Anurag claimed that the BJP had played a decisive role in securing the state’s rightful 7.19 per cent share and pursuing the issue of pending arrears.

He said that the BJP had taken up the state’s interests through political movements, legal battles and interventions at the government level. The Central Government’s decisions on the BBMB issue and the Kishau Dam project reflected the Central Government’s commitment to Himachal Pradesh, he added.

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He questioned the Congress for claiming credit for these achievements and said that the state could not have secured these benefits without the Centre’s approval and cooperation from BJP-ruled states.

Anurag also accused the previous Congress-led UPA government of withdrawing Himachal Pradesh’s industrial package and special category status. He claimed that the Central Government had subsequently restored benefits to the state.

On farmers’ welfare, the MP said that the Central Government had transferred around Rs 4.80 lakh crore to farmers under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme. He claimed that the Central Government had approved an additional Rs 23,000 crore over the last year’s allocation for procurement of crops at the minimum support price (MSP) for the coming season.

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Anurag said that the Central Government had taken several steps to improve farmers’ income. He added that the MSP rates and procurement volumes under the present government were nearly three times higher than those under the previous Congress-led governments.