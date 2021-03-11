Anurag attacks Kejriwal, says he never fulfils promises

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 14

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs, responding to queries from mediapersons here today, said AAP president and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had not fulfilled the promises made to the public. He was responding to the challenge being posed by AAP in Himachal in the coming Assembly elections.

Making a veiled attack of Kejriwal, he said the leader made all kinds of promises to come to power. AAP should answer as to why its leaders met leaders of the Khalistan movement. Anurag was here to participate in the national executive meeting of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). Responding to ‘Chintan’ meeting of the Congress being held in Rajasthan, he said the party really needed to do ‘chinta’ (worry) about its future.

He said the BJP was a cadre-based party and it laid stress on training its cadre regarding the party ideology and programmes being implemented by the Union government for the development of the country.

About the resignation of Tripura CM, Anurag said it was a tradition in the BJP to leave the seat and pave the way for the next generation.