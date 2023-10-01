Anurag blames Centre, state for delay in work on Una PGI centre

Our Correspondent

Una, September 30

Union Minister for Information Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today inspected the ongoing construction work at the PGI satellite centre at Malahat village adjoining Una city. The then Union Health Minister JP Nadda had announced the hospital project during his Una visit in March 2019.

Anurag, while talking to mediapersons, said that there had been delays in civil works at the PGI satellite centre. He added that the Central and state governments, besides the construction agencies were responsible for the delay.

He said that tasks like environment clearance, provision of water, electricity, roads and the levelling of land had consumed some time but now the work was progressing at a brisk pace.

The Union Minister said that the OPD block was under construction while the foundations of some other blocks had been laid. “I am hopeful that the facility will begin functioning in the next 12 to 15 months. Not only the people of Himachal Pradesh but also those living in the neighbouring border areas of Punjab will benefit from it,” he added.

Earlier, Anurag was the chief guest at the Youth Festival organised at SVSD College at Bhatoli in Una. He said that the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was being celebrated all over the country to mark the 75th year of Independence. He added that soil from 7,500 blocks of the country was being collected in New Delhi for the construction of a memorial near India Gate.

He gave away laptops and e-tablets to students, whose parents or guardians had died due Covid. Anurag was accompanied with Una MLA Satpal Satti.

#Anurag Thakur #JP Nadda #PGI Chandigarh #Una