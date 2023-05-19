Anurag: Centre of excellence in Hamirpur to promote sports

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 18

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, today said that a centre of excellence would be set up in Hamirpur to hone young sporting talents and promote sports.

Thakur was speaking at the ‘Hamir Sangam’ organised by the Hamirpur Welfare Association at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) here. “The centre of excellence, which will spot young talent and prepare Olympiad-level sportspersons, will be established in Hamirpur in the next two years,” he said.

Anurag urged the youth to stay away from drugs. “The youth must channel their energy and hone their talents by taking part in sports,” he said. He exhorted the youth to advise their friends “also to say no to drugs”. He assured the gathering of help in setting up an IT-enabled service centre at the HPU.

Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar and weightlifter Vinod Kumar were present on the occasion.