Anurag, Dhumal mourn cricketer's demise

Dharamsala, January 14
The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) has mourned the death of Siddharth Sharma, a Ranji fast bowler from the state. He passed away at the young age of 28 at Vadodara on January 12.
In a press note issued here today, the HPCA stated that Siddharth died of cardiac arrest and multi-organ failure.
Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Arun Singh Dhumal, Chairman IPL and Director of the HPCA, said, “We express our deep condolences to the breaved family and stand ready to support it in this difficult time.”
Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal said that Siddharth was a shining cricket star of Himachal Pradesh. His demise would create a void in the state cricket.
Siddharth had played 13 Ranji Trophy matches in all formats, eight Col CK Nayudu matches and 54 matches for his home district Una.
